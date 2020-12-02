Day & Ross names SVP for dedicated sales

HARTLAND, N.B. — Day & Ross announced Wednesday that Gardner Green has joined the company as senior vice-president, dedicated sales, North America.

He has more than 20 of years experience in contract sales and team leadership, the company said.

Most recently, he was vice-president at C.R. England. He has also held key roles at J.B. Hunt, Schneider, USA Truck, Greatwide and UPS.

Green will be responsible for the growth of dedicated sales across North America, the company said.

Gardner Green (Photo: Supplied)

It said his addition to the executive team follows the company’s expansion of dedicated services in the U.S. with the opening of distribution centers in Ohio and Minnesota.

The company has also grown through acquisitions, including recent additions in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“We look forward to Gardner bringing his expertise and knowledge to the team as he leads our dedicated sales portfolio, and we continue to bolster our North American dedicated network to support our clients,” said Bruce Morin, chief revenue officer.

Green holds a BBA in marketing from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.