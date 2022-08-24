Dayton Parts marks 100th anniversary

Dayton Parts, which started in 1922 as automotive spring manufacturer Harrisburg Stanley Spring Works, marks its 100th anniversary this month.

(Photo: Files)

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Dorman Products delivers aftermarket products for commercial fleets and owner-operators.

Dayton Parts’ products are offered through more than 1,800 authorized partners with 2,300 unique distribution points.

Paul Anderson, president, HD said, “Our centennial will be marked by honoring our roots, celebrating those that have empowered our success, and looking forward as we begin another 100 years serving our customers and the communities in which we operate.”

In 2021 the company joined forces with Dorman to accelerate innovation.