Dayton Parts relocates corporate headquarters

SHIREMANSTOWN, Pa. – Dayton Parts today announced the company has completed the relocation of its corporate headquarters and distribution center to Shiremanstown, Pennsylvania.

The move was made to support the company’s continued growth, as well as to consolidate strategic functions to better serve its customers, it said.

“As the Dayton Parts business continues to grow, we are pleased to establish new roots in the Shiremanstown community while continuing operations in Harrisburg to maintain our strong heritage as well,” said Paul Anderson, president and CEO for Dayton Parts. “The new corporate offices and distribution center are a win-win for us and our customers as the facility was designed to foster collaboration and innovation amongst our teams in order to provide progressive solutions for our customers.”

For ease of customer order fulfillment, the 320,000 square-foot facility stocks Dayton Parts’ complete product and brand portfolio, and will house over 27,000 skus.

“Understanding that uptime is critical for fleets and truck operators, we wanted this move to be a seamless transition for our customers, and we feel that goal was accomplished as a positive beginning in our new location,” added Walt Sherbourne, vice-president of Marketing for Dayton Parts. “The Shiremanstown facility represents an exciting chapter in our growth and demonstrates Dayton Parts’ commitment to providing customer-centric solutions and greater overall customer satisfaction.”

The new Shiremanstown facility is located at 490 Railroad Ave Shiremanstown, Pa, 17011. Customer orders can continue to be placed through daytonparts.com, or by calling the Dayton Parts customer service team at 1-800-233-0899 between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST.