Delta Nu Alpha names membership and recruitment director

Amrit Aujla has been named director of membership and recruitment at the Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Network.

Aujla is business development manager for TAG Logistics, an Ontario-based business that offers recruiting strategies, safety and compliance training, and business management solutions. He has been a Delta Nu Alpha member since 2018.

Amrit Aujla (Photo: Supplied)

The Mississauga-based organization was established by former members of the Toronto Motor Truck Club in 1982. Its members represent transportation sectors including logistics, warehousing, supply chain and materials distribution, liability and risk management, and insurance.

“Together with the existing board members, Amrit will provide the needed level of assistance to help The Delta Nu Alpha as it recharges its direction to provide meaningful and informative educational meetings in an atmosphere of learning through good fellowship,” nominating committee chairman Bill Clark said in an announcement to members.