‘Dispatchers need to give drivers a break’

Dilbagh Singh

Truck driver

King Truck Ride

Brampton, Ont.

This is one in a series of interviews with frontline workers as Today’s Trucking celebrates National Trucking Week, Sept. 5-11.

Dilbagh Singh (Photo: Supplied)

Tell us about your job, title and the work it includes.

I am a truck driver with a Mississauga-based company. My daily work includes movement of trailers from different yards within the Greater Toronto Area to facilitate safety certification and maintenance needs. I live in Brampton with my wife Manpreet Kaur.

How did you come to work in the trucking industry?

When I immigrated to Canada, trucking was the only profession which had an easy entry level compared to other occupations. Trucking was also a natural fit for me as I have been involved with farming equipment and serving family-owned agricultural business when I was young. Many of my relatives and contacts were already contributing significantly to this sector. I worked in the aggregate industry for nearly six months and have recently transitioned as a local driver.

What do you like the most about your job?

I enjoy my occupation as a truck driver for many reasons. The job takes me to new places every day and gives me an opportunity to meet with many new people, share life experiences and learn from them. It’s a financially rewarding career with ample opportunities to grow and achieve the Canadian dream.

What is the biggest challenge the trucking industry faces today?

Lack of respect for truck drivers is a major concern. Easy access to bathrooms needs to be addressed, which also came into national limelight during the pandemic.

The dispatchers need to reduce repeated checking in of truck drivers especially since all trucks and trailers are already monitored by GPS systems. Frequent messaging and electronic notifications by dispatch staff causes unwanted distraction. We request the general public to be patient when they come across a big rig backing up on a busy street. Incidents of road rage and uneasy looks are not helpful, either.

Why do you think the trucking industry should be celebrated?

Trucking industry needs to be celebrated every day as it plays a key role in the movement of every item from a needle to a plane. We proudly contribute to keep our economy thriving and ensure that the supply chain movement continues to grow.