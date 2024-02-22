Don’t miss out on a chance to be included in 2024 Top 100 fleet list

Today’s Trucking and TruckNews.com are in the final days of collecting information for the annual Top 100 list of for-hire carriers, and your fleet could be a part of it.

By providing updated fleet information, carriers help us demonstrate the way mergers, acquisitions, and general economic conditions are affecting the trucking industry as a whole.

Meanwhile, fleets that make the list have a tangible way to demonstrate their capacity and growth to potential customers and partners. There is no cost to be recognized on the Top 100, either.

Some of the most recent additions to the list have been surprised to learn they qualify.

To be considered for the list, we are asking fleets to confirm the number of straight trucks, tractors, and trailers they operate, the number of employees and owner-operators they have, and the number of terminals or yards the fleet operates in Canada. Information about the nature of services they provide – truckload, less than truckload, dedicated contract, expedited, intermodal, temperature-controlled, bulk, tanker, or warehousing – will even help to connect fleets to potential customers.

Email any Top 100 data or queries to Krystyna Shchedrina at krystyna@newcom.ca. Don’t miss out on your chance to be included.