DOT’s Duffy announces initiative to bolster supply chains

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a new initiative to bolster U.S. supply chains.

The American Supply Chain Sovereignty Initiative will launch a high-visibility dashboard connecting major hubs like the Port of Los Angeles directly to ocean carriers, trucking companies, railroads, and retailers.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy visits the Port of Los Angeles on June 12. (Photo: DOT)

Duffy visited the nation’s largest port complex on June 12 and called on Congress to include the necessary legislation in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

“When it comes to our supply chains, time is money. Fewer delays mean lower costs throughout the entire supply chain,” said Duffy. “The American Supply Chain Sovereignty Initiative will prevent bottlenecks, move freight faster, and deliver goods more affordably for the American people.”

He said the initiative will build on the success of the Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) program and the new strategy to modernize the nation’s nearly seven-million-mile freight network.