Driver assaulted at truck stop

OXFORD COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the alleged assault of a truck driver at a truck stop in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim, about 130 kilometers west of Toronto.

Police said the incident happened at Oxford Road 29 around 2:45 p.m. July 8.

They said a truck was traveling westbound on Highway 401, when the driver noticed a passenger on a pickup truck traveling alongside making hand gestures, leading the driver to believe the occupants were upset about something.

“The transport truck driver later attended a truck stop and while there, was assaulted by two individuals. The driver sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP said in a release.

The name of the victim was not revealed.

The suspects are described to be male, possibly in their 20s, both wearing T-shirts. Their vehicle is described as a white pickup truck with a steel box in the bed of the truck.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).