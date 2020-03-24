Drivewyze offers rest area alerts

DALLAS, Texas – To support truckers trying to utilize Pennsylvania rest areas, Drivewyze has just added an “open and closed” alert to its safety notifications service.

The safety alerts are available as a free service to carriers subscribed to the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service, the company said Tuesday.

The alerts will automatically pop up, starting Tuesday, for those who have already activated the service, it said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had closed all of its rest areas and welcome centers early last week in the fight against Covid-19.

PennDOT has since reopened some of the facilities following widespread protests.