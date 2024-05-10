DTNA invests $43 million in two new Portland facilities

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it will build a new electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) training center and a new engineering facility —two investments at its headquarters complex on Swan Island in Portland, Oreg. — as a part of the company’s clean transportation technology commitment.

The new training center, adjacent to Electric Island, is part of an effort to accelerate testing and development of charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles. This facility is intended to be a resource center for community stakeholders interested in the clean transportation industry. The training center will cost $3 million and is supported by a forgivable loan of $1.5 million from Prosper Portland, the City of Portland’s economic development agency, the company said in a news release.

The engineering facility, focused on developing emerging technologies such as battery electric and hydrogen-fueled vehicles, will be approximately 110,000 sq.-ft., consolidating all testing activities under one roof. According to DTNA, this project is anticipated to cost $40 million and will receive partial funding through a $700,000 forgivable loan from the State of Oregon’s Strategic Reserve fund.

“We appreciate the city and state’s support of our expansion plans to further promote the development and proper testing of advanced technology, and look forward to collaborating for many more years to come on training and employing a future-ready workforce,” said John O’Leary, DTNA’s president and chief executive officer.