Eaton meets emission limits with cylinder deactivation demo

Eaton’s Vehicle Group says it has been able to meet future emissions requirements using cylinder deactivation (CDA), in a demonstration that involved a close-coupled selective catalytic reduction aftertreatment system – with and without a 48-volt heater.

“Our CDA technology has proven it can help our customers meet increasingly strict emissions regulations for diesel engines,” said Christopher Mancuso, business unit director – engine air management.

(Photo: Eaton)

“This comes at a time when many global manufacturers are determining what technologies they will leverage in next-generation vehicles to reduce harmful emissions.”

New emissions regulations are emerging through the California Air Resources Board (CARB), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and European Commission (EC), all of which are looking to slash greenhouse gases and other pollutants.

CARB standards should tighten in 2024, while the EPA is expected to begin applying stricter emission limits in 2027. The Euro VII limits for heavy trucks should come later in this decade. Collectively they will reduce allowable NOx emissions by up to 90%.

Eaton worked with the Southwest Research Institute to demonstrate the CDA technology, showing that cylinder deactivation (CDA) and a close-coupled SCR catalyst reduced NOx and carbon dioxide emissions, cutting fuel consumption by up to 40% at idle.

Testing with a new low-load cycle saw a 5% drop in carbon dioxide while dramatically reducing NOx, the company adds. That test was developed by CARB to account for urban tractor and vocational vehicles running at low engine speeds.

NOx levels dropped 99.4% on the composite federal test procedure, while the LLC NOx dropped to within current guidelines, Eaton says. Adding a 48-volt electric heater upstream of the SCR saw a further reduction in carbon dioxide.