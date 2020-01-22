ECONOMIC WATCH: Trailer orders slid 51% in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ind. – U.S. trailer net orders finished 2019 down 51% from full-year 2018 levels, while December orders were off by 13% from November, according to ACT Research.

“While seven of the 10 major trailer categories posted month-over-month gains, the sequential 32% drop in dry van orders was significant enough to pull the total industry results into the red,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “Continued softness in both freight volumes and rates are generating financial headwinds for fleets, and as a result, their investment plans continue to be extremely cautious.”

Maly continued, “Fleets are aware that, as a result of weaker OEM orderboards, lead times are dramatically shorter than this time last year, so any orders placed now are likely to be delivered in a much more acceptable timeframe. It is also likely that pricing will be more advantageous.”