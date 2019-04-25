Ellis named new president of Phillips Connect Technologies

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT) has named Bill Ellis as president.

Ellis joined Phillips Connect Technologies in 2017 as managing director of the newly formed company. Since taking the helm, he has been instrumental in leading the effort to create the first truly open platform for intelligent trailers, chassis, and containers.

“This is the first time in our 91-year history that we’ve had a non-Phillips family member earn a president’s title,” said Rob Phillips, CEO of PCT. “Bill has earned that milestone through his incredible work ethic and the inspiration he extends throughout the organization. Bill has been the primary catalyst and driver responsible for most of our forward progress at PCT. We have a very exciting future ahead of us, and are in good hands with Bill leading the charge.”