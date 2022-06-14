Erb Group earns Trailblazer Purpose Award

The Erb Group of Companies was recognized for its corporate social responsibility efforts and awarded the Trailblazer Purpose Award of 2022 by the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA).

The award honors companies that surpass the expectations of their regular duties and go the extra mile to give back to their communities.

The company based out of New Hamburg, Ont., has helped to deliver four million meals to people facing hunger through Feed Ontario, fueled nurses on the front lines with in-kind carrier support and raised $54,115.24 during its annual charity golf tournament.

(Photo: The Erb Group)

Dave Dietrich, vice-president of people and culture at The Erb Group of Companies, said, “We have always held our philanthropy efforts close to our hearts. It’s part of our culture and helps our employees feel fulfilled. They often inquire about the next food drive and actively share initiatives to head office, asking if we can be involved.”