Erb moves 430,000 lb. of ice for Drake’s Toronto installation

The Erb Group transported more than 430,000 pounds of ice overnight from Hensall, Ont., to Toronto as part of a time-sensitive installation, part of a promotional campaign for Drake’s upcoming Iceman album.

The ice blocks — weighing 285 lb. each — were assembled into a tower with the album’s release date hidden inside, drawing crowds to the installation in Toronto.

(Photo: Erb Group)

Operations began April 19, with ice shipped from Huron County to Toronto under challenging spring conditions, including rain and fluctuating temperatures ranging from 7C to -2 C, the company said in a news release, adding that tight timelines meant shipments had to arrive in sequence, with no delays or idle time on site.

The project required 12 loads — with each skid totaling 2,280 lb. — using six trucks and a team of six drivers, each completing multiple runs to meet tight delivery windows, allowing the production team to begin assembling the installation immediately.

(Photo: Erb Group)

Erb staff, including business development manager Barbara Lis and Toronto terminal manager Tom Hill, were both on site working with dispatch to coordinate transportation, staggering and rapid offloading.

“People see the final result, but not the logistics behind it,” said Lis in the release. “Moving more than 430,000 pounds of ice overnight required precise coordination across our transportation, cross-docking and cold storage operations. Everything had to arrive on time and in sequence. Projects like this show how logistics works behind the scenes to support cultural moments like this.”