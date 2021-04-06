Express Mondor acquires Dubois fleet, brokerage

Express Mondor is acquiring Les Établissements Dubois Ltée – a fleet with more than 25 trucks and 75 trailers serving the entertainment industry and raw material businesses.

Les Établissements Dubois was founded in 1958 as Dubois Transport, and since the 1980s the fleet and its customs brokerage business has been run by siblings Normand and Claudette Dubois.

(Photo: Express Mondor)

Its name and facilities in Napierville, Que., will remain. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This transaction will allow us to continue our growth, expand our range of services and preserve a company well established in its community,” said Express Mondor president Éric Mondor, noting that both truck fleets are family businesses.

Separate from the acquisition, Express Mondor has 105 tractors, 307 trailers, and 190 employees. It ranked in the 90th position on the 2021 Today’s Trucking Top 100 list.

Normand Dubois, who has served as president of the acquired fleet, becomes Les Établissements Dubois’ director of operations. Claudette Dubois remains on the board.

“By joining forces with a Quebec leader in the transportation field, Les Établissements Dubois will be able to grow even more in the years to come,” said Normand Dubois.