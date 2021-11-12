FAST enrollment event at Champlain begins Nov. 29

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday announced a third Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrollment event taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 at the Champlain, N. Y. port of entry.

(Photo:iStock)

It’s anticipated that interview slots for conditionally approved new FAST applicants will be available beginning Monday, the Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a news release.

Interview slots are limited, so carriers are encouraged to have their drivers register as soon as possible if they wish to complete their application process and obtain their FAST card.

Individuals travelling in their personal vehicles to attend an in-person interview at Champlain, must ensure they meet admissibility requirements to enter the U.S., and re-entry requirements for return to Canada for non-essential travel.

CBSA and CBP previously conducted two FAST events at Fort Erie, Ont. and Aldergrove, B.C., with more than 1,500 drivers being interviewed, making significant progress in reducing the current backlog of FAST applicants.