FAST enrolment center to open in Ogdensburg, N.Y.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the opening of a new Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment center in Ogdensburg, New York.

FAST applicants are now able to schedule their interview at the Ogdensburg enrolment centre ahead of its opening on Jan. 3, 2023. CBSA border services officers and U.S. CBP officers will work together at this centre to conduct interviews.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.