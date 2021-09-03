FAST enrolment event in B.C.

Registration opens today for a Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment event at the Aldergrove port of entry in British Columbia.

The event is scheduled Sept. 20-24, but carriers are encouraged to have drivers register as soon as possible because interview slots for the conditionally approved applicants are limited, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) notes.

Links to further registration information are available here.

(Photo: istock)

The first such event held this July in Fort Erie, Ont., saw more than 1,000 drivers interviewed during the week, CTA adds.

FAST enrolment centers remain temporarily closed in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions. But existing FAST members who renew their memberships before the expiry dates on their cards will retain privileges for 24 months beyond the scheduled expiry dates.

“Therefore, please renew your membership before it expires to avoid losing your privileges,” the Canada Border Services Agency says in a website notice.