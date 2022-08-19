FAST enrolment events coming in September

Border-crossing truck drivers will be able to register for the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program during several September events run by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Two events will be held at the Calais, Maine, enrolment centre on Sept. 12 and 16, while another event will be held Sept. 12 in Pembina, North Dakota.

A week-long FAST event will be held in Detroit, Michigan, beginning Sept. 25, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) said in a notice to members.

The events are open to all conditionally approved applicants, including new applicants and renewing members.

Nearly 3,000 drivers were interviewed during previous FAST events in Fort Erie, Ont.; Aldergrove, B.C.; Champlain, N.Y.; and Detroit, Mich., the CTA added.