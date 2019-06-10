FCA US and Aurora to develop autonomous vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The North American division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, FCA US, is teaming up with startup Aurora to develop self-driving commercial vehicles.

Under a partnership announced on Monday, FCA US will integrate Aurora’s self-driving Aurora Driver platform into FCA commercial vehicles.

Aurora Driver is composed of technology that is able to sense and navigate the environment without human intervention, FCA US said. The company did not release any timeline for the implementation of the program.

“As part of FCA’s autonomous vehicle strategy, we will continue to work with strategic partners to address the needs of customers in a rapidly changing industry,” said Mike Manley, chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

“Aurora brings a unique skill set combined with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances our approach to self-driving.”

Aurora, founded in 2017, is backed by investors including Amazon. Financial details of the partnership were not revealed.

“We are thrilled to forge a partnership with FCA US to develop a meaningful business model for delivering the benefits of self-driving commercial vehicles,” said Sterling Anderson, Aurora co-founder and chief product officer.