Feds freeze Confederation Bridge toll rates for 2023

Tolls for the Confederation Bridge, linking Prince Edward Island to the mainland, will be frozen at current rates for 2023, the federal government announced in a news release.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Dec. 19. The bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, will receive funding from Transport Canada to avoid increases in tolls related to high inflation.

Freezing tolls for 2023 will support P.E.I. residents and businesses who have been hit hard by continued pandemic impacts, high inflation, and most recently Hurricane Fiona, especially during economic rebuilding and recovery, the press release said.