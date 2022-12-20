Feds freeze Confederation Bridge toll rates for 2023
Tolls for the Confederation Bridge, linking Prince Edward Island to the mainland, will be frozen at current rates for 2023, the federal government announced in a news release.
Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Dec. 19. The bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, will receive funding from Transport Canada to avoid increases in tolls related to high inflation.
Freezing tolls for 2023 will support P.E.I. residents and businesses who have been hit hard by continued pandemic impacts, high inflation, and most recently Hurricane Fiona, especially during economic rebuilding and recovery, the press release said.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.