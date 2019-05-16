Firestone Industrial Products names new president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― Firestone Industrial Products (FSIP) today announced that Emily Poladian, former director of fleet sales, truck, bus and retread tires (TBR), has been named president, FSIP.

Poladian succeeds Craig Schneider, who has been appointed president, diversified products for Bridgestone Americas.

As president, Poladian will oversee all aspects of the FSIP business, including management of the more than 1,500 employees around the world who play an integral part in the company’s growth and commitment to designing industry-leading technology to eliminate vibration in global transportation. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the industrial products industry to the role.

“Our businesses continue to grow, and our determination to create intelligent products and innovative technology for our customers is greater than ever,” said Schneider. “With her demonstrated understanding of the diversified products businesses and in conjunction with her expertise in other areas of the Bridgestone Americas portfolio, Emily is the right person to lead the business to continued growth and success.”

In addition, the company named Mary Kay Bryja, former manager, marketing as director, Ride-Ride, FSIP, in a strategic move to appoint employees to new leadership roles based on their expertise and vision for the business moving forward.

As director, Ride-Rite, FSIP, Bryja will lead marketing and sales initiatives for the Ride-Rite business in addition to identifying growth opportunities. She also oversees engineering initiatives for the business. Bryja joined Bridgestone in 2013, playing an important role in building brand and category awareness on the global scale.

“Mary Kay’s insights and experience in the market make her uniquely qualified for this role, and I look forward to seeing her lead the channel to new business milestones,” said Corey Moore, managing director, North America, FSIP.