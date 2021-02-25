‘Fleet first’ NACV Show to return to Atlanta in September

The North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show will be held Sept. 28-30 in Atlanta, featuring emerging technologies and offering improved value for attending fleets and exhibitors.

Education sessions will cover topics such as electrification and last mile shipping. New technologies such as electric trucks and trailers, and emerging maintenance solutions and components will be showcased.

The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) will be revealing results of its Run on Less – Electric roadshow.

“NACFE is excited to again partner with the NACV Show for the finale of our upcoming Run on Less – Electric demonstration. As we did in 2017 and 2019, this third Run will now allow us to share benefits and challenges that pioneering companies are experiencing with early deployment of battery electric trucks. Those pioneers will be with us in Atlanta to help share their knowledge and experience with attendees so they can learn directly from them,” said Mike Roeth, NACFE executive director.

(Photo: NACV)

Thought leaders will share insights into electrification strategies and the industry’s transition to zero-emissions transport.

Freightwaves’ Last Mile education program will offer information from OEMs and fleets on challenges and opportunities in the final mile shipping segment.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team in the development of this year’s NACV Show event,” said Ed Nichols, vice-president of the NACV Show. “Through months of research and interviews the team has really developed a ‘fleet first’ event, addressing the educational needs of our attending fleets, not only topically, but in the format and from the perspectives they want and need.”

Safely Gathering in September

HFUSA continues to work closely with NACV Show partners and stakeholders, local and state authorities and the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) on implementing safety protocols for September’s event.

The GWCC is a GBAC STAR-accredited facility, which has established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks associated with infectious agents like Covid-19. As an accredited facility, GWCC has put in place the proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques, and work practices to combat biohazards and infectious disease; and employs highly informed cleaning professionals who are trained for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response. View the GWCC’s extensive plan of enhanced safety measures and operational changes at www.gwcca.org/returnplan.

“Hannover Fairs USA and Newcom Business Media are dedicated to ensuring a safe and successful event for all involved. We are developing and will continually communicate the details of our safety plan to the NACV Show community,” said Nichols.

Registration to attend NACV Show 2021 will open on March 22. For more information, go to www.nacvshow.com.