New trucking group vows to ‘disrupt the status quo,’ demands seat at decision making table
A newly formed trucking organization has been created over the last two months, and on Saturday brought together at its inaugural gala more than 1,000 people representing about 200 carriers.
The Canada Truck Operators Association (CTOA), comprised largely of trucking companies run by people with South Asian backgrounds, promised inclusivity as it demands a seat at the tables where policy and legislation affecting its members are created.
The association is headed by executive director Jaskaran Sandhu, a Brampton, Ont.-based lawyer and former executive director of the World Sikh Organization of Canada.
“This is absolutely powerful that the trucking industry has come together,” he told the audience at the Speranza Banquet Hall in Brampton, Ont., Saturday night. “You have here the backbone of the Canadian economy. You have billions of dollars of goods movement that is managed by the folks in this room. Now, that is incredibly powerful.”
However, the segment of the trucking industry that comprises the CTOA has largely been missing from discussions regarding the policy and regulations affecting it, Sandhu noted. A Newcom Media analysis in 2018 found that 17.8% of Canadian truck drivers identified as South Asian, up from 1.8% in 1996. That number was higher in Ontario (25.6%) and B.C. (34.6%).
Not only has this growing segment been missing from the decision-making process, Sandhu also said it feels “targeted” by “legacy” associations who’ve led a high-profile fight against the controversial Driver Inc. business model, which the Canadian Trucking Alliance says improperly classifies employees as independent contractors.
“The folks in this room have, not to their fault, been missing from the table,” said Sandhu. “They’ve been missing from the conversations that impact policy, regulations and legislation that impacts the trucking industry, and that’s a shame. It really is a shame that these people here today haven’t been able to provide their perspective on the policy that impacts them and we’re here to change that.”
About two dozen municipal, provincial and federal politicians came from as far away as B.C, proclaiming their support for the trucking industry.
“We believe in inclusive decision-making,” said Sandhu. “We have a lot to give this country and it’s not just moving goods, it’s changing policy as well. We’ll be at the table shaping every piece [of legislation] that impacts our industry.”
He then introduced a legal team he said will work with the CTOA to defend its members’ classification of drivers. Shari Cohen, a labor lawyer and partner with law firm Davies, said she’s looking forward to working with the association and “pushing back on the targeting of what other industry players and competitors label as the Driver Inc. model.”
She added, “What we have seen from member companies is that the Canada Labour Program at times applies an overly simplistic analysis of whether a driver is an employee or independent contractor.”
But while Sandhu said the organization is set to “disrupt the status quo,” he added last night was a celebration.
“Today will be remembered as when the industry changed for the better,” he said. “Not only is it the first time this many people and companies in the industry have come together, this is the first time the trucking industry has proactively come together and made it clear they want to be at the table. That’s something to celebrate.”
A number of lease ops and owner ops say that the interests of truck drivers and owner ops need a organization like this. We a non profit Huron Easyshare would like to see more of the concerns looked by gov including the treatment of new drivers to canada when get sick or hurt in the U S I am happy to work with anyone
This is a fabulous thing. Great concept. Now to see if it stays what it has been said to be. Or will it become just like OOIDA, ATA, UTA, ect
Great events Good Luck
Well are you here to finally put a wage a fair wage in my pocket or are you here to take even more money from my pocket as it has always been last 35 years wages have been stagnant as you very well know so for that I don’t trust you and your new people one bit ok trust and respect will be earned by you not given by us ok good luck you’ll need it
This is just a money making scheme they have setup. These guys will only lower rates and favor each other and import more cheap labour to exploit.
So these guys and many others want to cheat the system through “driver Inc.” well maybe another group wants to get rid of log books and decides to cheat by not adhering to the new elog system in Canada, where does this end in anarchy? We all just decide to do what we want? Driver Inc has only benefited unscrupulous Carriers that take advantage of drivers. It’s time that we stand up and force the federal government to classify us as skilled labor and we all join the teamsters
Unfortunately you’re right, this new group is made up of 200 carriers all wanting to safe on the employer portion of tax they would have to pay if they had employees rather then contractors, there is no benefit to being a contractor what so ever other then cheating the personal tax system.
100% agree
Agreed but the government has completely sold out drivers to cooperations. There is a supposed “shortage” because no one wants to drive for minimum wage.
Now these companies started importing cheap labour from overseas that are treated like exploited like slaves when they get here.
This is a great start, you would also need to include and hear individual operators opinions and concerns in order to drive this newly formed group forward..
Thanks Harry.
Let’s hope that the entire industry accross Canada steps up to the plate so that we can really have our say !
