Alberta truck driving championships canceled

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has canceled this year’s Professional Truck Driving Championship (PTDC).

The truck rodeo, which the association says is “one of our most exciting events,” was canceled due to lack of driver registrations and volunteers.

“Consequently, and following significant discussion and collaboration, the AMTA and the PTDC steering/planning committee have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 PTDC,” the association announced. “The struggle to host events after Covid restrictions is not unique to AMTA; other organizations are facing similar challenges. Multiple factors may have contributed to, or impacted, the low response rate this year, as everyone navigates a post-pandemic world.”

The association plans to host the event again next year.