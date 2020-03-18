FMCSA demands truck stops must stay open 24 hours

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. regulators are demanding that that truck stops remain open 24 hours to serve drivers who are keeping the economy running as America and Canada fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The directive was issued Tuesday by Jim Mullen, acting director of the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

In a letter to NATSO, the group that represents the travel plaza and truck stop industry in the U.S., Mullen said the continuing operation of truck stops will enable drivers to confidently transport essential goods.

“In the coming weeks and months, it will be critical that these businesses remain open, 24 hours per day, providing America’s truck drivers with fuel, food, showers, repair services, and opportunities to rest,” he wrote.

Mullen also told NATSO that all of its members must heed CDC guidelines and follow state and local restrictions.

“Please let us know if we can be helpful to your members as they continue to fulfill this important mission,” his letter concluded.

Mullen’s later came as NATSO announced that it will remain open and continue to serve all drivers during the fight against Covid-19.

Separately, a number of truck-stop chain operators in the U.S. and Canada told Today’s Trucking on Tuesday that they are taking measures to keep the sites open.

Also on Tuesday, American Trucking Associations (ATA) wrote to the Trump Administration, asking for support to keep trucks rolling.

Specific requests included a call to keep rest stops open, and identify the need for guidance on truck driver health, including possible testing for Covid-19.