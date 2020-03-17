U.S. truck stops will remain open

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The association that represents the travel plaza and truck stop industry is reassuring drivers that its members will remain open and continue to serve them amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

NSTSO, previously known as the National Association of Truck Stop Operators, issued the statement Monday night.

There have been reports that trucks stops in the U.S. are cutting back on services such as washrooms as employees are afraid to clean them because of coronavirus fears.

“Truck drivers are depending on truck stops and travel centers as they deliver food and life-saving supplies. Our members are committed to doing their part during the nation’s response to this emergency,” said NATSO president and CEO Lisa Mullings.

“As the nation confronts the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s travel centers and truck stops are committed to remaining open and serving America’s drivers.”

Some states in the U.S. have ordered the closing of sit-down restaurants.

But NATSO said even where restaurants are prohibited from offering sit-down table service, travel centers are converting those restaurants to allow for take-out options.