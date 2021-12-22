FMCSA extends emergency declaration to support B.C. flood relief

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended a regional emergency declaration that allows trucks to move through the U.S. when bypassing Canadian areas cut off by floods and landslides in B.C.

The declaration now lasts until Jan. 31, adding to relief under U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s temporary in-transit program that was recently extended to Jan. 8.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The FMCSA declaration allows Canadian carriers and drivers with Class 1, 2 or 3 licences to run through the U.S. without a US DOT number, as long as they have a valid National Safety Code certificate and proof the registration has not been assigned a conditional or unsatisfactory safety rating by their base jurisdiction.

The FMCSA will also not enforce parts of its drug and alcohol testing regime and clearing house.

This declaration is limited to Canadian carriers and drivers offering emergency services or transporting essential supplies.

There are no special considerations for Canadian weights and dimensions during the moves.

“CTA continues to work with both Canadian and U.S. authorities to ensure the temporary in-transit pilot remains in place as a long as is necessary to ensure the timely and safe movement of critical goods into B.C. to aid in the ongoing relief efforts,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a related notice to members.