FMCSA grants testing waiver to furloughed drivers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has granted furloughed drivers a three-month waiver from certain pre-employment testing requirements because of Covid-19.

The waiver will be effective until Sept. 30, the agency said in an announcement.

Currently, a driver must undergo pre-employment testing for controlled substances, and the employer must receive a verified negative test result for that driver.

This requirement also applies each time a driver returns to work after a furlough, layoff, or other period of unemployment.

“As employers begin to recall drivers, the cost and logistical barriers of testing a large influx of drivers in a short timeframe are significant,” the agency said.

“This problem is further compounded by the reduced availability of controlled substances testing resources due to continued facility closures.”

It said allowing employers to forego pre-employment testing will provide relief from the administrative burdens and costs, and allow them to return drivers to the workforce in a more efficient manner.