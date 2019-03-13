FMCSA is ‘very close’ to reaching decision on HOS changes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is close to reaching a decision on proposed hours of service changes, thanks to data collected from those fleets currently using compliant electronic logging devices (ELDs).

That was the message from FMCSA’s administrator, Raymond Martinez who spoke at this year’s Truckload Carriers Association convention in Las Vegas on March 12.

Martinez called ELDs “one of the most significant changes in the industry” adding that early data has shown that they reduce the numbers of drivers exceeding hours of service (HOS), reduce driver fatigue, and saves lives. He also said that since the hours of service criteria went into effect, less than 1 % of all driver inspections have resulted in a driver being cited for operating without an ELD or grandfathered AOBRD. Furthermore, HOS violations have decreased by 52% over the last year.

“These are steps in the right direction and we will continue to work with industry on this,” he said. “But make no mistake, we understand that industry is the one that is responsible for the successes here. Where there has been confusion and uncertainty, I also want you to know that has been mirrored on the enforcement side. This is a time of transition. So, it’s imperative that we continue to work together – the federal government, our state partners on enforcement, and industry to make sure we work through all this in 2019, and that there is a full transition from AOBRS to ELDS by December 16, 2019.”

Martinez said the FMCSA is still reviewing HOS regulations across the board but said the ELD mandate has really “put a spotlight on something that hasn’t been looked at in 15 years.”

He added the FMCSA received more than 5,200 public comments on the advanced notice of proposed rulemaking regarding the potential HOS changes.

“We continue to evaluate comments and are very close to concluding our evaluation and deciding whether we can move forward with an NPRM (notice of proposed rulemaking) that would provide definitive text,” he said.mo