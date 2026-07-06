FMCSA pauses deactivations as it works on Motus issues

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has temporarily suspended the inactivation of USDOT numbers for entities that have not completed the required biennial update since June 1.

“Registrants will receive additional time to complete any required biennial updates and should not worry about inactivation resulting from Motus-related access or system issues,” FMCSA said in a statement. “We will share additional guidance as recovery and stabilization efforts continue.”

FMCSA’s announcement follows ongoing technical issues since the rollout of the new Motus registration system in May.

The agency said the goal with Motus is to be a one-stop shop for all registration requirements. The upgrade process required FMCSA to take several legacy systems offline.

In the meantime, a new website launched by HaulClaim has become a place for trucking fleets to share the problems they have encountered since the Motus rollout. More than 45 carriers have reported issues so far.

