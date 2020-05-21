FMCSA starts remote safety reviews

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has begun reviewing safety compliance remotely because of Covid-19, the agency said in a guidance issued Wednesday.

During the public health emergency, the FMCSA said, it will conduct compliance reviews “by leveraging all available technology” to access information and records.

“Using the same standards otherwise applicable, the FMCSA will assign safety ratings following a compliance review even if no on-site review activities have taken place,” it said.

The agency said it is required by law to determine whether an owner or operator of commercial motor vehicles is fit to operate safely.

It usually carries out this duty by assigning safety ratings to fleets following in-depth examination of the carrier’s records and operations.

The agency said technology now allows it to perform the same investigative functions remotely that it could perform previously only by in-person reviews of the motor carrier’s files.

“This guidance document is effective immediately, and shall remain in effect until the revocation of the presidentially declared Covid-19 national emergency,” it said.