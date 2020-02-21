Fontaine combines fleet and vocational services

Charlotte, N.C. —Fontaine Modification has combined its vocational and fleet services units into a single division, and named Jamil Young its president.

The new division will be known as Medium and Heavy Truck Operations, the company said Thursday.

All Fontaine production facilities will now offer both vocational truck modifications and on-highway truck fleet services, making them more responsive to customer needs, it said.

“Jamil has done an excellent job driving growth over the last six years as president of Fontaine Fleet Services,” said Fontaine Modification Group president Paul Kokalis.

“I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead all of our medium and heavy truck business into the future.”

The reorganization divides the day-to-day operations of Fontaine’s existing business between Young and Pat Griffin, recently appointed president of the Light-Duty Truck and EV Solutions division.

Young has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from FAMU/FSU College of Engineering in Tallahassee, Fla.

The new division will be based in Statesville, N.C.