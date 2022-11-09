For-hire freight continues to grow in U.S.
For-hire freight shipments hit near record levels in the U.S. this September, with the Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI) rising 0.3% over August and hitting numbers 4.8% higher than September 2021.
The measure from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics is based on the amount of freight carried by the for-hire transportation industry. This includes for-hire truck fleets, railroads, inland waterways, pipelines and air freight.
The index reading of 142 was just 0.1% lower than the all-time record of 142.1 in August 2019. Related records have been tracked since 2000.
The Freight TSI measures month-to-month changes by mode of transportation in tons and ton-miles, leading to the single measure.
It was the 11th month-over-month increase in 13 months, and the index has increased in 20 of 29 months since hitting a pandemic-related low in April 2020.
Have your say
