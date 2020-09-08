Former NASA safety executive joins Torc

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Self-driving truck company Torc Robotics has hired former NASA safety engineering executive John Marinaro as director of operational safety and testing.

As a member of the executive team, Marinaro will have oversight and risk management responsibilities for Torc’s self-driving vehicle testing operations, the company said Tuesday.

John Marinaro. (Photo: Torc Robotics)

“We are very excited to have John join our team and lead our safety programs,” said CEO Michael Fleming.

“NASA-level safety is required to commercialize self-driving trucks, and we look forward to John applying skills and expertise gained in other pioneering organizations.”

Marinaro served as director of safety engineering technical excellence at the NASA Safety Center.

He was appointed to that position in 2009 after serving as the director of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel during space shuttle’s return to flight following the Columbia disaster.

“Torc is doing a good job already,” said Marinaro.

“I want to embrace their safety analysis procedures and make them more formal and structured as the company grows and the technology advances.”

Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Va., is a member of the Daimler Trucks family.