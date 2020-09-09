Four truckers added to PMTC Hall of Fame

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) has inducted four more truckers to its Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers.

The honorees were Shelley Uvanile-Hesch of Sharp Transportation, Brent Mater of Zavcor Trucking, Mike Tetlock of CPC Logistics Canada and Randy Lanigan of Praxair Canada.

The Hall of Fame is sponsored by CPC Logistics Canada, and the drivers from PMTC member companies are recognized for superior performance over an extended period of time.

The four inductees have racked up a combined 18 million kilometers of accident-free driving, PMC president Mike Millian told the group’s annal conference, which is being held virtually due to Covid-19.

Screen grab

Shelly Uvanile-Hesch

Uvanile-Hesch, who is also the CEO of the Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada, has over 5 million km of accident-free driving to her credit.

She has been an advocate for road safety since her entry into the profession more than 21 years ago.

“I’d like to thank my fellow brothers and sisters of the highway that have reached this plateau long before I did, and I look forward to seeing the many more that will come after me,” Uvanile-Hesch in a video message played at the online awards ceremony.

Screen grab

Brent Mater

Another inductee was Brent Mater of Zavcor Trucking.

Mater began his driving career in 1994, and has accumulated 4.5 million km of incident-free driving. He has been a tireless supporter of the industry throughout his career, the PMTC said.

He was also elected an Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) Road Knight in 2018.

“I am grateful. I am humbled. It’s been a great ride, and I hope to do many more years, safely,” Mater said.

Screen grab

Mike Tetlock

Mike Tetlock of CPC Logistics, driving for the John Deere fleet, was another winner. His career spans over 30 years and 4.8 million km of accident-free driving.

Tetlock has built a reputation as one of the most dependable and steady long-haul drivers, the PMTC said.

In 2016, he was named CPC Logistics Canada’s driver of the year.

Screen grab

Randy Lanigan

The fourth inductee was Randy Lanigan of Praxair Canada. His career spans over 32 years and 4 million km of accident-free driving.

He has helped many drivers improve their health and fitness over the years so that they could realize their full potential, the PMTC said.

Lanigan is not quite ready to retire yet, but when he does, he looks forward to a 128-day cruise around the world with his wife, Lorna.