Freight index tracks higher, fuel surcharges rise

The costs of trucking continue to rise, with the Canadian General Freight Index marking an increase of 0.26% between August and September. That marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

A related base rate index, excluding accessorial charges, dipped 0.18% in September. But the average fuel surcharges continued to rise. Fuel accounted for 18.05% of base rates in September compared to 17.69% in August.

The overall increase in total freight costs was driven by cross-border truckload activity, while domestic truckload and cross-border LTL costs remained flat.

Year over year, total freight costs were up 5.7%, said Doug Payne, president and COO of Nulogx.

(Illustration: CGFI)

