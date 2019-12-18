Freight tracker warns of potential surge in holiday thefts

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — U.S. freight tracking and recovery company CargoNet is warning about a potential surge in cargo thefts this holiday season.

It said data from 2014 to 2018 showed a rise in cargo thefts during the Christmas-new year period.

“The upcoming holidays follow a particularly busy November, in which CargoNet recorded a 14% increase in reported incidents over the previous month,” CargoNet said.

It said there were 121 reported cargo thefts in the five-year analysis, and Jan. 1 and Dec. 24 were the busiest days.

“CargoNet estimates that $151,699 in freight was stolen per event, making the total estimated value of all thefts in the analysis $10.9 million.”

Thefts were reported in 24 states, 18% of them in California, 16% in Texas and 12% in Georgia.

Thirty-two percent involved food and beverage freight, the company said.