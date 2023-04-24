Brampton driver charged after 70kg of suspected cocaine seized from truck

A truck driver from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized 70kg of suspected cocaine from a truck at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont.

On March 14, a commercial truck entered Canada and the vehicle and driver were referred for secondary examination. During the inspection, CBSA officers discovered three duffle bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 70 kg.

Suspected narcotics seized at the Peace Bridge on March 14. (Photo: CBSA)

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity took custody of the driver and the evidence, and have charged him with importation of cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing and court has been set for May 4 in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines.