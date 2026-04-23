Freightliner adds new safety features to Detroit Assurance suite

Freightliner is expanding its Detroit Assurance safety system with new capabilities to reduce collision risk in complex driving environments.

The updates — Cross Traffic Assist and Active Side Guard Assist 2 with left-turn protection — will be available on Freightliner Cascadia models built starting in 2027.

Both features are part of the Detroit Assurance suite, which includes Active Brake Assist 6 (ABA6), already standard on fifth-generation Cascadia trucks.

Intersections and turning maneuvers consistently rank among the most complex and high-risk situations for commercial vehicles, making them an important focus area for the latest ABA 6 feature enhancements, the company said in a news release.

Cross Traffic Assist is designed to detect vehicles moving across the truck’s path at intersections, using radar to monitor traffic and provide visual and audible warnings. In certain situations, the system can apply partial or full braking to help mitigate a potential collision.

Active Side Guard Assist 2 expands existing side protection systems by addressing risks during left turns. When the turn signal is engaged, the system is designed to monitor the vehicle’s intended path for oncoming traffic that could intersect. If a potential hazard is detected, the system can issue visual and audible alerts and, in some cases, apply partial or full braking before the vehicle enters the collision zone.

“Safety at Freightliner has consistently been shaped by customer needs, and by embracing a holistic, long-term perspective,” said Joanna Buttler, general manager of product strategy and market development at Daimler Truck North America. “Each enhancement to the Detroit Assurance Suite of Safety Systems reflects careful decisions about where added capability can make a meaningful difference for fleets and drivers. The latest ABA 6 features extend that approach, strengthening active safety while aligning with how commercial vehicle operation is expected to evolve over time.”

Freightliner said orders for the updated system are expected to open in Q3 2026, with production beginning in January 2027.