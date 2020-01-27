Freightliner recognizes top sales associates

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner has presented its Leland James Elite Sales Achievement awards to 44 sales professionals and six sales managers.

“On behalf of everyone at Freightliner, thank you to all of our dealer sales teams for their outstanding hard work and commitment,” said Drew Backeberg, vice-president of sales for Freightliner Trucks. “The recipients of this prestigious honor are all deeply dedicated to learning everything they can about our products, and all share in their commitment to developing deep and meaningful relationships with their customers.”

The awards recognize achievements in on-highway, medium-duty and vocational sales, as well as total number of customers and training certifications.