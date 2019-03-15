Freightliner Trucks names top dealer sales professionals

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner Trucks has awarded its top dealer sales professionals’ “Elite” status through its annual Leland James Elite Sales Achievement program.

“It is my sincere honor to congratulate the winners of our prestigious Leland James Elite Program,” said Bob Correll, vice-president sales, Freightliner Trucks. “The winners who achieve this award are hardworking, dedicated professionals who help our customers achieve their business goals by guiding them on their commercial vehicle needs. It’s no easy task, and we are pleased to honor them with this distinction.”

The program, created in 2003 and named in honor of Freightliner Trucks’ founder, Leland James, recognizes and rewards outstanding sales results from dealer sales professionals in the United States and Canada. The top 46 sales professionals and 6 sales managers were honored at a special awards ceremony earlier this month.

Recipients were selected for on-highway, medium duty, and vocational sales success. The recognition also considers other criteria, including total number of customers, conquest account achievement and training certifications.

“For more than a decade, we have honored our top sales professionals with the Leland James Elite Program,” said Tom Zielke, business training and events manager, Freightliner Trucks. “The competition is fierce, because the Freightliner Trucks network is made up of truly superior sales professionals. The winners of this program exemplify the best of the best in terms of hard work, commitment and superior service to our customers, and it is our honor to reward them.”

The complete list of Canadian Freightliner Trucks Leland James Elite winners for 2017-2018 are as follows:

Gurminder Ahluwalia – Premier Truck Group of Mississauga, Mississauga, Ont.

Christian Bazinet – Globocam Inc., Anjou, Que.

Ruben Budhwal – Premier Truck Group of Mississauga, Mississauga, Ont.

Bruno Cabana – Camions Freightliner, Drummondville, Que.

Raj Chand – First Truck Centre Vanouver Inc., Surrey, B.C.

Danny Corbin – Universal Truck & Trailer, Dieppe, N.B

Dwayne Frewin – Premier Truck Group of Mississauga, Mississauga, Ont.

Jerry Gallant – First Truck Centre Vancouver, Inc., Surrey, B.C.

Francois Giguere – Globocam (Montreal) Inc., Pointe-Claire, Que.

Richard Guay – Globocam Rive-Sud, Boucherville, Que.

Blake MacPherson – Team Truck Centres, Maidstone, Ont.

Duana Marsch – Freightliner Manitba, Winnipeg, Man.

Benoit Mathieu – Camions Globocam Quebec, Levis, Que.

Roger Pockett – Freightliner Manitoba, Winnipeg, Man.

Jamie Sawatzky – First Truck Centre Vancouver, Inc., Surrey, B.C.

Normand St-Andre – Globocam (Montreal) Inc., Pointe-Claire, Que.

Skaria Thomas – New West Truck Centres, Calgary, Alta.

George Thrower – First Truck Centre, Vancouver Inc., Surrey, B.C.

Brad Van Wyk – Freightliner Manitoba Ltd., Winnipeg, Man.

Elite Trip Winners

Caleb Cook – Valley Equipment Limited, Hartland N.B.

Jeff Gibbs – Premium Truck & Trailer Inc.West Kelowna, B.C.

Blaine Nicholls – Metro Freightliner Hamilton Inc., Stoney Creek, Ont.

Silver Elite On-Highway Trip Winners

Adrian Hamill – Premier Truck Group of Mississauga, Mississauga, Ont.

Rohit Madan – Metro Freightliner Milton, Milton, Ont.

Silver Elite Vocational Trip Winners

Dave Denning – Team Truck Centres Limited – Cambridge, Ont.

Steve Petch – Metro Freightliner – Milton, Ont.

To view all the award winners, click here.