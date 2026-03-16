Fuel Transport appoints Blackwell GM of U.S. sales, operations

Fuel Transport has appointed Ray Blackwell general manager of sales and operations for its U.S. business, where he will lead the company’s expansion efforts in the market.

Based in Chicago, Blackwell will oversee U.S. sales and operational strategy as the Montreal-headquartered logistics provider continues to grow its presence south of the border.

(Photo: Fuel Transport)

Blackwell brings more than 25 years of transportation and logistics experience to the role, with expertise in strategic growth, operational excellence, and client management, alongside proficiency on the 4PL side of the business, the company said in a news release.

Before joining Fuel Transport, he spent 22 years at C.H. Robinson, most recently serving as vice president of enterprise accounts.

“Ray’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the transportation industry make him the ideal person to advance and execute Fuel’s strategy,” said Robert Piccioni, CEO and founder of Fuel Transport, in the release. “He will be a key driver as we expand our U.S. presence while continuing to provide exceptional service to clients across North America.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Fuel at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the industry,” added Blackwell. “Fuel is in a period of meaningful growth, particularly as it expands its network across North America and continues to invest in future-forward transport solutions – while staying grounded in a people-first approach.”