Good Driver Challenge starts today

LONDON, Ont. – Are you a good driver? Time to see how your skills stack up.

The Good Driver Challenger starts today (Feb. 1). More than 15 fleets and 100 drivers are participating in the Pilot Challenge during the month of February to see who’s the best driver in the industry. Each driver will be ranked based on miles driven, acceleration, braking, cornering, speed, and distracted driving. At the end of the month, the Top Driver at each fleet will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

The Good Driver app is now available in App Stores. You can click here to download the app.

Some of the participating fleets are Transpro, Titanium, C.A.T., Challenger, Bison, and Robert. You can see a list of all participating fleets here.

“At the end of the pilot, we should have a really good data set on driving behaviors of some of the best drivers in our industry,” said Aaron Lindsay, v.p. of marketing at Good Driver. “This data will provide a great benchmark to help others improve their driving habits and help make our roads safer.”

If you’re a driver or a fleet still looking to get involved in the Pilot Program, please email info@nalinsurance.com.