Great Dane appoints Yan CFO, EVP

Great Dane has named Diana Yan executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Yan brings more than 20 years of finance and operational leadership experience across manufacturing and commercial organizations to the role, where she will lead Great Dane’s finance organization and support long-term growth initiatives through financial planning, analytics and operational strategy, according to the trailer manufacturer.

Prior to joining Great Dane, she served as chief financial officer at Provisur Technologies, where she helped lead financial performance improvement and business growth initiatives. She previously held senior finance leadership roles with Videojet Technologies and other multinational manufacturing companies.

She succeeds Jim Petrarca, who will retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective Oct. 1, 2026. Great Dane said Petrarca will remain involved during the leadership transition through his retirement date.

“We are pleased to welcome Diana to the Great Dane leadership team,” said Mel Cohen, interim CEO. “We are confident her extensive track record of strategic financial leadership and operational excellence will be instrumental in advancing our financial strategy and supporting the continued evolution of our organization.”