Grote Industries promotes Wilber to vice president of HR

Grote Industries announced it has promoted Josh Wilber to vice president of human resources as the company marks its 125th anniversary and continues to expand its global operations.

Wilber is a seasoned HR leader with nearly three decades of experience. Having served as director of human resources for the past 14 years, Wilber will continue to lead the U.S. team while taking on a broader role shaping global HR policies and processes, the company said in a news release. Grote currently has 1,600 employees operating across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and China.

(Photo: Grote Industries)

“Our 125-year legacy was built by people who were never afraid to take a chance and who stayed focused on solving real-world challenges,” said John Grote, chief operating officer. “As we look toward the future, our success depends on our ability to cultivate excellence across our global workforce. Josh’s leadership will ensure that Grote remains a place where the best teams can win, providing the foundation for the next century of safety and innovation.”

The company will commemorate its 125-year milestone with companywide celebrations throughout June, bringing together its global team to reflect on the values of safety, quality, and innovation.