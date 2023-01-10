Groups look to improve cross-border transportation technology

The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network and Federal Bridge Corporation will be working together to explore ways automotive and mobility technologies could improve cross-border traffic.

The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, through the Ontario Centre of Innovation, supports the province’s role in smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. The province has more than 300 companies and organizations that are pioneering connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, the organizations add.

“Advancements in transportation technology have the potential to make the way we travel and transport goods safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable,” Ontario Transportation and Francophone Affairs Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a press release that announced the memorandum of understanding.

(Photo: iStock)

“Our mission to maintain safe, secure and efficient infrastructure at the border also requires us to explore the future needs of travelers and shippers, to ensure that Canada has robust and future-ready infrastructure, equipment and processes,” added Natalie Kinloch, CEO of the Federal Bridge Corporation.

The Federal Bridge Corporation represents federal interests in the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, Blue Water International Bridge in Point Edward, Thousand Island International Bridge in Landsdowne, and Seaway International Bridge in Cornwall. More than $115 billion in goods moved across these spans in 2019.