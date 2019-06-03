Haldex names new CEO

LANDSKRONA, Sweden — Helene Svhan has been named the new CEO of Haldex.

Svahn was a board memeber of Hadex and a professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden and currently Head of Research and Innovation at Permobil.

Svahn is replacing Åke Bengtsson, who has been CEO since 2017.

“The board would like to extend their appreciation to Åke for the work he has done, in particular with the tough task of steering the company through the turbulent bidding process of 2017”, says chairman of the board Jörgen Durban. “However, as the company is now accelerating, both in regards to new technology and the current core business, there is a need for a new kind of leadership.”

The commercial vehicle industry is going through an extensive technology shift, where focus on selfdriving vehicles and electrification puts new requirements on the suppliers within the industry. The board of Haldex therefore decided already in 2018 on a partially new strategic direction, which aims to, among other things, increase the innovation pace and investments made on digital solutions and new technology. In addition, Haldex needs to become more efficient in order to reach the previously set revenue goals.

“When it comes to technical solutions we are well positioned and especially within electromechanical brakes. However, we need to make our core business more efficient, in order for us to gain further credibility when it comes to our innovations. We are set on becoming a top-of-mind partner for industry leaders and therefore it is necessary that we increase our focus on new technology while also increasing the margins of our pre-existing business”, said Durban.

Svanh will commence immediately, but enter the position fully on August 12.

“Haldex was founded in 1887 and has a successful history. I am convinced that there is more to give and therefore look forward to adding to the existing business. With that said, we have a previously set revenue goal at a 10 % margin and in order for it to be achieved, the company needs to become more efficient”, says Svahn.