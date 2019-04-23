HDA Truck Pride names new COO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — HDA Truck Pride announced today that it has named Tina Hubbard its chief operating officer.

In her new role, Hubbard will continue management and oversight of all member, supplier, and industry related activity as well as expand her knowledge and relationships with

all other key aspects of the business.

Hubbard joined HDA Truck Pride in 2011 as director of marketing during the merger of HD America and Truck Pride. Most recently she has served as the organization’s vice-president of marketing and program management.

“Tina is uniquely qualified for this role and her dedication to our industry, membership, supplier partners and strategic objectives makes this promotion a natural fit for our business,” said Don Reimondo, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride.